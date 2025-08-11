Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
Sharp turn ahead for US transportation policy?

DOT goals related to climate, equity likely to be stripped out of plan extending to 2030

John Gallagher
·
DOT wants public input for next 5 year strategy. (Photo: John Gallagher/FreightWaves)
Key Takeaways:

  • The Department of Transportation (DOT) is updating its five-year strategic plan for the nation's transportation system, with a planned shift in freight prioritization.
  • The new plan will de-emphasize or cancel policies related to climate change, sustainability, and social equity, focusing instead on safety and efficiency.
  • Public comments are being sought on the plan's key strategies, measurement methods, emerging challenges, and stakeholder engagement.
  • A separate update to the national freight strategy is underway, addressing emerging technologies and regulatory barriers.
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation is planning a five year strategy update for improving the nation’s transportation system that’s expected to take a sharp turn away from the previous plan in how DOT prioritizes freight.

Congress requires DOT and other federal departments to update a multi-year strategic plan every four years. The plan for fiscal years 2026-2030, which the department wants to publish in February, is seeking public comment on four questions:

  • What strategies or priorities should the DOT adopt to improve the nation’s transportation systems?
  • How should DOT measure progress towards those priorities?
  • What emerging challenges or opportunities in transportation warrant additional DOT activities, investments, research, or analysis?
  • How can DOT best create value for its activities with stakeholders?

The Covid-19 pandemic gave freight goods movement a more prominent role in the 2022-2026 strategy under the Biden Administration than it had under the 2018-2022 plan under the first Trump administration because of the need to address supply chain disruptions.

But the previous strategy also linked freight and supply chain resiliency to broader themes such as climate change, sustainability, and social equity – and the administration has been clear about deemphasizing or canceling such policies.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced last month, for example, that the administration will not enforce diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies or climate goals when awarding infrastructure grants.

“The public wants to see their hard-earned dollars going towards safety and efficiency standards – not woke DEI or American energy-killing ideas,” Duffy said in a press release.

The administration separately is updating a national freight strategy to address new policy priorities, including the effects of emerging technology and regulatory barriers to improving freight flow. Public comments on that information request are due by Thursday.

John Gallagher

Based in Washington, D.C., John specializes in regulation and legislation affecting all sectors of freight transportation. He has covered rail, trucking and maritime issues since 1993 for a variety of publications based in the U.S. and the U.K. John began business reporting in 1993 at Broadcasting & Cable Magazine. He graduated from Florida State University majoring in English and business.