DOT publishes new multimodal freight network map

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation has published a draft version of its National Multimodal Freight Network (NMFN) map, a project required by Congress in 2015 to help states prioritize federal money for infrastructure projects.

The interactive draft NMFN, which consists of approximately 175,000 miles of highways, railways and waterways, 140 seaports and 65 airports, is informed by comments received on a notice published by DOT in April 2024.

“The Network was designed to promote intermodal connectivity, based on measurable data assessing the significance of freight movement, including origins and destinations of freight movements,” according to a notice published Friday by DOT.

DOT was also directed by Congress to consider a list of 12 factors in designating NMFN’s route miles and facilities.



