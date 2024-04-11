DOT launches mapping project to guide government spending on freight

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation is launching the first step in a long-awaited National Multimodal Freight Network (NMFN), a project that will be used to prioritize federal money for freight infrastructure around the country.

A request for information scheduled to be published in the Federal Register on Friday will give the public 60 days to submit comments and data on the best way to identify freight facilities and corridors that will be used to create an NMFN map.

DOT’s Allison Camden. (Source: DOT)

In addition to prioritizing and directing federal funding, the network map will be used to better assess how federal investments can achieve national and regional freight policy goals.

DOT is particularly interested in suggestions from shippers, seaports, motor carriers, railroads, airports, freight forwarders, brokers, supply chain logisticians and state agencies.



