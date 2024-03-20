DOT confirms boost in West Coast container imports

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration announced on Wednesday it is gaining ground on its ability to help importers and container vessel operators navigate shifts in freight flows with new information it is publishing from inland rail terminals and warehouses.

The increase in timely ocean container import data being supplied by private industry into the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Freight Logistics Optimizations Works (FLOW) initiative confirms what has been predicted since earlier in the year — a boost in U.S. West Coast container volumes caused by detours around the Red Sea and transit blockages through the Panama Canal.

“DOT and supply chain stakeholders are applying lessons learned from the pandemic-caused disruptions as it helps manage changes in freight traffic resulting from the reckless Houthi attacks against vessels in the Red Sea, as well as the reduction of traffic in the Panama Canal due to drought conditions,” DOT stated on Wednesday in announcing the enhanced view of container import trends it has started providing to FLOW participants.

“The Department has held regular listening sessions with the freight industry and mariners since the Houthi attacks began last year and has worked with FLOW participants to leverage data on shifting traffic caused by the ensuing disruptions.”



