Trump’s FRA nominee vows to uphold 2-person train crews

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s pick to head the Federal Railroad Administration affirmed to lawmakers that he would uphold a rule requiring two-person train crews that is being targeted for repeal by the big U.S. railroads.

At his nomination hearing before the Senate Commerce Committee on Tuesday, David Fink, the FRA nominee, assured Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., that he would stand by the regulation, which the FRA finalized in April 2024, aligning himself with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who also pledged to maintain the rule.

That seems to put both at odds with the Class I railroads, which are asking the Department of Transportation, through their lobbying group the Association of American Railroads, to scrap the rule as “an unsubstantiated mandate that conflicts with the Trump administration’s policy goals of regulatory reform, technological advancement, and data-driven rule-making.”

The major railroads have campaigned for allowing single-person crews they say have been successfully implemented by smaller railroads.



