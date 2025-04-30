Trucking, rail implore Washington to help fight cargo theft

WASHINGTON — As monetary costs and safety risks rise in proportion to the increase in cargo theft, freight carriers are upping the pressure on lawmakers for a more coordinated government response to combat the problem.

For the second time in two months, representatives from the trucking and railroad industries participated in hearings on Capitol Hill focused on the problem, which shows no signs of going away.

“Trucking companies are either victims of cargo theft or they’re spending so much money to avoid being a victim that they’re also a victim,” said Bob Costello, chief economist of the American Trucking Associations, at a roundtable discussion on Tuesday hosted by the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

“We have issues with [the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s] registration system, so when we go into it my members can’t tell if it’s a legitimate carrier or not. When they become victims, they contact local, state or federal law enforcement, and the answer is typically, ‘Turn it into your insurance company.’ Only the federal government has the authority, the resources, the technical abilities to mount an effective response.”



