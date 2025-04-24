Los Angeles police recover over $3.9M in stolen cargo

Two men have been arrested on suspicion they were part of a criminal enterprise to steal, move and sell stolen cargo in the Los Angeles area valued at over $3.9 million.

Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Cargo Theft Unit partnered with the Los Angeles Port Police, Union Pacific Police Department and the Los Angeles World Airport Police to make the arrests, according to a news release Tuesday by the LAPD.

Oscar David Borrero-Manchola, 41, and Yonaiker Rafael Martinez-Ramos, 25, were arrested by detectives after a long investigation with various search warrants at storage unit facilities in the San Fernando Valley.

The release stated that the two men are “prominent members” of the South American Theft Group.



