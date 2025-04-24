Los Angeles police recover over $3.9M in stolen cargo

Two men have been arrested on suspicion they were part of a criminal enterprise to steal, move and sell stolen cargo in the Los Angeles area valued at over $3.9 million.
Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Cargo Theft Unit partnered with the Los Angeles Port Police, Union Pacific Police Department and the Los Angeles World Airport Police to make the arrests, according to a news release Tuesday by the LAPD.
Oscar David Borrero-Manchola, 41, and Yonaiker Rafael Martinez-Ramos, 25, were arrested by detectives after a long investigation with various search warrants at storage unit facilities in the San Fernando Valley.
The release stated that the two men are “prominent members” of the South American Theft Group.
Detectives recovered over $1.2 million in stolen tequila, speakers, coffee, clothing, shoes, body wash and pet food. They also recovered a stolen shipment of bitcoin mining computers, valued at $2.7 million, from LAX airport as the shipment was about to be loaded onto a plane headed to Hong Kong.
Photos published by LAPD show six storage units filled with boxes containing the stolen cargo.
Both suspects were booked at the LAPD’s Van Nuys Jail. Borrero-Manchola was arrested on a charge of receiving stolen property and was cited then released. Martinez-Ramos was arrested on a no-bail warrant.
“This case highlights the ongoing collaborative efforts among law enforcement agencies to combat cargo theft and protect the integrity of commercial transport operations,” the release stated. “The investigation remains ongoing, and additional arrests may follow.”