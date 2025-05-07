Railroads want feds to scrap 2-person train crew rule

The biggest U.S. railroads are asking the Trump administration to repeal a federal rule requiring two-person crews on freight trains.

The trade group representing six Class I railroads in the U.S. and Canada termed the Biden-era rule “an unsubstantiated mandate that conflicts with the Trump administration’s policy goals of regulatory reform, technological advancement, and data-driven rule-making.”

The filing marks a resumption of the railroads’ campaign for single-person crews they say have been successfully implemented by hundreds of smaller railroads.

Comments on the rule, which was finalized by the Federal Railroad Administration in April 2024, were filed by the Association of American Railroads after an April 3 request for information by the U.S. Department of Transportation.



