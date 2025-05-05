Grupo Mexico rail operations earnings plunge as volume drops

Grupo Mexico’s transportation division — which includes Ferromex, Ferrosur, Florida East Coast Railway and Texas Pacifico — reported sharply lower first-quarter revenue and profits as a plunge in automotive and minerals traffic drove an overall volume decline.

For the quarter, GMXT’s operating income declined 18.5%, to $225 million, as revenue declined 12.1%, to $778 million, the company reported recently. Net income sank 21%, to $112 million. The operating ratio was 76.4%.

Volume fell 6.1% when measured by carloads, or 14.2% on the basis of tons per kilometer. A 21% decline in automotive traffic and a 20% drop in minerals traffic led the volume decline.

Intermodal volume grew 4.9%, however, as cross-border traffic rose and demand recovered on the FEC.



