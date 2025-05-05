BNSF profits rise as volume and rates increase

BNSF Railway posted higher profits in the first quarter thanks to a combination of volume growth and pricing gains, corporate parent Berkshire Hathaway announced on Saturday.

“The railroad is earning a little more than last year, but it’s not earning what it should be earning at the present time,” Berkshire CEO Warren Buffett said at the company’s annual meeting on Saturday. “But that’s solvable and is getting solved. It’s still an incredible asset for Berkshire.”

BNSF’s pretax profit increased 5.5% in the quarter, to $1.6 billion, as revenue increased 0.6%, to $5.67 billion. Net income rose 6.2%, to $1.2 billion.

The railway’s operating ratio was 67.9%, a 1.6-point improvement compared to last year’s first quarter, as expenses fell 1.7%.



