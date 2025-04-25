BNSF and UP say possible container glut doesn’t scare them

Since late last year, BNSF Railway and Union Pacific have been busy handling a surge of containers from West Coast ports as U.S. companies pulled forward imports to beat potential tariffs.

But now with a trade war underway — and tariffs as high as 145% on goods made in China — the number of containers bound to the U.S. from China has dropped precipitously. Container shipping line Hapag-Lloyd, for example, has seen its China-U.S. bookings drop by a third since tariffs were imposed on April 2. And so shipping lines are canceling sailings from Chinese ports.

“It’s my prediction that in two weeks’ time, arrivals will drop by 35% as essentially all shipments out of China for major retailers and manufacturers have ceased, and cargo coming out of Southeast Asia locations is much softer than normal,” Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka said Thursday.

The trade disruption is setting up the potential for kinks in the supply chain that could lead to congestion in the U.S. and a shortage of containers in Asia, intermodal analyst Larry Gross says.



