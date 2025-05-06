FreightCar America Q1 net better than half of revenue

FreightCar America said net income totaled $50.4 million in the first quarter while revenue of $96.3 million fell 40.2% from the year-ago period.

The Chicago-based railcar builder (NASDAQ: RAIL) delivered 710 units in the quarter ended March 31, down from 1,223 units in the previous-year quarter.

Adjusted net income was $1.6 million, or 5 cents per share, primarily reflecting a $52.9 million noncash adjustment due to a change in warrant liability.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was $7.3 million, from $6.1 million in the first quarter of 2024.