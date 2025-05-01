CN’s first-quarter earnings grow despite impact of severe weather

Canadian National (NYSE: CNI) reported stronger first-quarter earnings Thursday despite the impact of harsh winter weather across its system, which crimped train length and the railway’s ability to meet demand for intermodal and merchandise service.

“We are very pleased today to be reporting strong first-quarter results,” CEO Tracy Robinson said on the railway’s earnings call, pointing to 8% earnings growth and an improved operating ratio. “This gives us a good start on the year, particularly as we expect earnings growth to pick up in the second half.”

CN is sticking with its full-year volume and earnings growth outlook despite continued uncertainty over tariffs and trade policy.

“There’s no question that uncertainty has increased over the last few months, and we’re seeing a heightened risk of recession in both Canada and the U.S.,” Robinson said. “Now it’s difficult to say what will happen from here. While we remain optimistic that the U.S. will ultimately reach trade agreements with Canada, China and other countries, we don’t know what those deals will look like nor when they will happen. What we do know is that CN is well positioned to enable global trade regardless of potential changes in trade patterns.”



