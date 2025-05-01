First look: CN earnings

Canadian National (NYSE: CNI) achieved notable improvements across key performance metrics during the first quarter as revenue and profits were higher year on year despite challenging winter conditions.

For the three months ending March 31, revenue ton-miles (RTMs) saw a 1% increase to 60 billion, while total revenues grew by $111 million to reach $3.18 billion, a 4% increase. Operating income also showed positive momentum, rising by $46 million to $1.2 billion, a 4% improvement.

All freight showed carload gains save for flat intermodal and automotive, off 1% y/y.

The company’s operating ratio, an indicator of efficiency, improved by 0.2 points to 63.4%. Shareholders benefited from an 8% increase in diluted earnings per share, which reached $1.34.



