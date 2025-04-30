Dragon Cement deal fires Maine rail line revival

Cumberland & Knox Railroad parent Maine Switching Services has signed a lease agreement with the Maine Department of Transportation to restart operations on the Rockland Branch on the southern Maine coast.

Headquartered in Unity, Maine, the company, a unit of Belfast & Moosehead Lake Railroad of Maine, in a release said that operations on the 56-mile branch between Portland and Thomaston will commence immediately utilizing MSS power, as the CKRR works to activate signals for freight service. It will interchange with Class I carrier CSX at Brunswick, Maine.

The railroad will serve longtime branch customer Dragon Cement Products of Thomaston, which is resuming rail freight transportation. The line was operated by the Maine Central from 1901 to 1987, and by a succession of operators until 2024 when Finger Lakes Railway subsidiary Midcoast Rail Service filed for abandonment after Dragon shuttered its plant.

The new agreement comes as Heidelberg Materials of Germany, one of the world’s largest building materials producers, closes on its acquisition of Giant Cement Holding Inc., which owns the Thomaston property, and continues to evaluate its strategic importance. The railroad said “it is meeting with other former freight customers on the corridor to find ways of making their businesses succeed utilizing rail.”