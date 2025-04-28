New railroad heralds Indiana multimodal development

The opening of a shortline railroad heralds a new freight initiative for southwest Indiana.

The Mount Vernon Railroad, a partnership between OmniTRAX, the largest privately held, family-owned U.S. rail transportation company, and Ports of Indiana-Mount Vernon, Indiana’s largest port, creates what officials are calling a “mega-modal” opportunity.

At the heart of this development is an economic opportunity centered around development of the port’s 500-acre multimodal megasite. The Mount Vernon Railroad, owned by Ports of Indiana and operated by OmniTRAX, serves as the switching carrier for the port, which handles 25,000 railcars annually.

Ports of Indiana is making a $25 million investment to bolster growth in various sectors including steel, automotive, plastics, energy and heavy industry. This investment aims to attract large multimodal industries that depend on both inland barge and rail transportation.