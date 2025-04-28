New railroad heralds Indiana multimodal development

The opening of a shortline railroad heralds a new freight initiative for southwest Indiana.
The Mount Vernon Railroad, a partnership between OmniTRAX, the largest privately held, family-owned U.S. rail transportation company, and Ports of Indiana-Mount Vernon, Indiana’s largest port, creates what officials are calling a “mega-modal” opportunity.
At the heart of this development is an economic opportunity centered around development of the port’s 500-acre multimodal megasite. The Mount Vernon Railroad, owned by Ports of Indiana and operated by OmniTRAX, serves as the switching carrier for the port, which handles 25,000 railcars annually.
Ports of Indiana is making a $25 million investment to bolster growth in various sectors including steel, automotive, plastics, energy and heavy industry. This investment aims to attract large multimodal industries that depend on both inland barge and rail transportation.
The port offers access to four Class I railroads and is part of the largest inland port district in the U.S. by tonnage. Officials also foresee additional development resources from OmniTRAX parent The Broe Group, a multibillion-dollar private infrastructure firm with diverse holdings across 41 North American states and provinces.
OmniTRAX’s extensive operations include 29 industrial railroads throughout the U.S. and Canada, complemented by 52 transload facilities and five industrial parks. The partners said the network positions the Mount Vernon Railroad as a key player in the region’s transportation infrastructure.
“Our ports and railroads are critical to Indiana businesses and Gov. [Mike] Braun’s plans for helping grow our economy,” said Indiana Secretary of Commerce David Adams, at the ceremony. “Our state’s ports provide essential rail and maritime connections for Hoosiers companies and contribute $8.7 billion per year to our state’s economy while supporting 50,000 jobs. This new partnership with OmniTRAX creates a tremendous opportunity for growth in southwest Indiana by supporting existing business and attracting new investment.”
OmniTRAX Chief Commercial Officer Ryan Higgins called the port “a hidden gem” thanks to its access to the U.S. agricultural and industrial heartland.
Mount Vernon is one of three Indiana inland ports, along with Jeffersonville and Burns Harbor.
