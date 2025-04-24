Illinois railcar owner doesn’t have to pay damages in Ohio train derailment

GATX, the company that owned one of the railcars in a 2023 Ohio train derailment, will not have to pay a portion of railroad Norfolk Southern’s $600 million settlement with residents.

After a trial that lasted more than three weeks, a federal jury in Youngstown, Ohio, on Wednesday found GATX Corp. not liable in the settlement for damages caused by the incident in East Palestine.

“GATX is pleased with the trial outcome, which affirms what we have known for some time: Norfolk Southern alone is responsible for the derailment and resulting damage in East Palestine,” the company said in a statement, according to The Associated Press.

The train derailment in February 2023 in East Palestine led to the intentional release and burning of toxic vinyl chloride from five railcars three days after the crash.



