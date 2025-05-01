CPKC’s first-quarter profits rise despite trade war

Canadian Pacific Kansas City reported higher first-quarter revenue and profits as it carried more freight, but the railway also reduced its full-year outlook due to lingering uncertainty over tariffs and trade policy.

“We’re undoubtedly off to a strong start in 2025, and we’re experiencing a strong start to the second quarter as well,” CEO Keith Creel told investors and analysts on the railway’s earnings call late Wednesday. “​​That being said, there’s certainly an undeniable macro-environment uncertainty that exists, trade policy uncertainty and currency uncertainty. As such, based on what we do know today, we do feel it’s prudent and responsible to adjust our guidance at this time.”

Although CPKC (NYSE: CP) still expects traffic to grow between 4% and 6% this year, the railway now forecasts 10% to 14% earnings growth, down from 12% to 18% in its January outlook.

The railway’s first-quarter operating income increased 15%, to $940 million, as revenue grew 8%, to $2.8 billion. Earnings per share increased 17%, to 70 cents. CPKC’s operating ratio was 65.3%, a 2.1-point improvement.



