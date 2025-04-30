First look: CPKC earnings

Canadian Pacific Kansas City on Wednesday said first-quarter profit rose on higher revenues from increased freight on its network.

Calgary, Alberta-based CPKC (NYSE: CPKC) reported revenues increased by 8% to $3.8 billion from $3.5 billion in the year-ago quarter as freight measured in revenue ton-miles increased 4%.

Diluted earnings per share of 97 cents was 17% higher from 83 cents, while core adjusted diluted EPS of $1.06 improved by 14% from 93 cents y/y.

CPKC is the only Class I railroad that operates from Mexico, through the United States, to Canada.



