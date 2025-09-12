Rail freight slips in latest week

Total U.S. weekly rail traffic of carloads and intermodal units was down 2.4% percent for the week ending Sept. 6 compared with the same week a year ago, according to the Association of American Railroads.
Carloads finished 3.5% lower while intermodal volume trailed by 1.4% compared with 2024.
Three of the 10 carload commodity groups finished ahead: miscellaneous carloads, 15.3%, motor vehicles and parts, 7.1%, and forest products, 3.6%.
Commodity declines were most substantial in chemicals, 8.8%, coal, 4.4%, and grain, 8%.
Through the first 36 weeks of 2025, U.S. railroads saw cumulative volume of 7,963,526 carloads, up 2.4% y/y, and 9,724,964 intermodal containers and trailers, up 4%. Total combined U.S. traffic was 17,688,490 carloads and intermodal units, an increase of 3.3% from 2024.
North American rail volume for the week on nine reporting U.S., Canadian and Mexican railroads totaled 312,974 carloads, down 2% y/y, and 333,374 intermodal units, up 0.6%. Total combined traffic was 646,348 carloads and intermodal units, off 0.7%. North American rail volume for the first 36 weeks of 2025 was 24,348,314 carloads and intermodal units, up 2.6% y/y.
