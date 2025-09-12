Rail freight slips in latest week

Total U.S. weekly rail traffic of carloads and intermodal units was down 2.4% percent for the week ending Sept. 6 compared with the same week a year ago, according to the Association of American Railroads.

Carloads finished 3.5% lower while intermodal volume trailed by 1.4% compared with 2024.

Three of the 10 carload commodity groups finished ahead: miscellaneous carloads, 15.3%, motor vehicles and parts, 7.1%, and forest products, 3.6%.

Commodity declines were most substantial in chemicals, 8.8%, coal, 4.4%, and grain, 8%.