Rail freight slips in latest week

But volumes remain above 2024 levels

Stuart Chirls
(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)
Key Takeaways:

  • U.S. weekly rail traffic was down 2.4% year-over-year for the week ending September 6, 2025.
  • While weekly traffic declined, cumulative U.S. rail volume for the first 36 weeks of 2025 showed a 3.3% year-over-year increase.
  • Growth in miscellaneous carloads, motor vehicles and parts, and forest products offset declines in chemicals, coal, and grain.
  • North American rail volume (U.S., Canada, and Mexico) showed a slight year-over-year decrease for the week in question but an overall increase for the first 36 weeks of 2025.
Total U.S. weekly rail traffic of carloads and intermodal units was down 2.4% percent for the week ending Sept. 6 compared with the same week a year ago, according to the Association of American Railroads.

Carloads finished 3.5% lower while intermodal volume trailed by 1.4% compared with 2024.

Three of the 10 carload commodity groups finished ahead: miscellaneous carloads, 15.3%, motor vehicles and parts, 7.1%, and forest products, 3.6%.

Commodity declines were most substantial in chemicals, 8.8%, coal, 4.4%, and grain, 8%.

(Chart: AAR)

Through the first 36 weeks of 2025, U.S. railroads saw cumulative volume of 7,963,526 carloads, up 2.4% y/y, and 9,724,964 intermodal containers and trailers, up 4%. Total combined U.S. traffic was 17,688,490 carloads and intermodal units, an increase of 3.3% from 2024.

North American rail volume for the week on nine reporting U.S., Canadian and Mexican railroads totaled 312,974 carloads, down 2% y/y, and 333,374 intermodal units, up 0.6%. Total combined traffic was 646,348 carloads and intermodal units, off 0.7%. North American rail volume for the first 36 weeks of 2025 was 24,348,314 carloads and intermodal units, up 2.6% y/y.

Stuart Chirls

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.