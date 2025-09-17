Dwell down for LA-Long Beach container trucks, rail

The Ports of Los Angeles-Long Beach said local truck dwell averaged 2.73 days in August, down from 2.87 days in July. That was within the past year’s range of 2.55 to 3.25 days and under August 2024’s 2.95-day dwell average.

The San Pedro complex – the nation’s busiest – said that the

stability reflected adequate trucking capacity and effective coordination among terminal operators, drayage providers, and cargo owners.

Rail-destined cargo dwell averaged 4.98 days, improving from July’s 5.18 days and well below the 8.20 days recorded in August 2024.