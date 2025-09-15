Korea envoy In D.C. as $350B trade pact stalls

Trump administration officials will meet with South Korea’s top trade negotiator this week in an effort to finalize details of a trade deal agreed to in July.

Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo on Monday was headed to the U.S. for talks with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer to discuss the tentative pact, which includes tariffs and Seoul’s planned $350-billion investment fund to underwrite shipbuilding, manufacturing and other development in the U.S.

The investment was announced when South Korean President Lee Jae-myung met with President Donald Trump at the White House in late August.

Officials in Seoul have indicated that discussions are being held up because the conditions set in a similar trade agreement between Japan and the U.S. are deemed unacceptable by South Korea, primarily due to their potential impact on the foreign exchange market.