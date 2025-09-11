Retailers see import decline through end of 2025

Amid rising tariffs, import cargo volume at U.S. container ports is anticipated to decline steadily through the end of this year following a near-record summer peak, according to the nation’s biggest retailers.

Major U.S. container ports handled 2.36 million twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs) in July, according to the National Retail Federation’s Global Port Tracker. That was a gain of 20.1% from June as retailers brought in merchandise ahead of tariffs set to take effect in August. It was also 1.8% higher year-over-year, and the second-busiest month since 2.4 million TEUs in May 2022.

“We have seen the implementation of reciprocal tariffs across the globe, with a number of key trading partners being subjected to tariffs higher than the earlier 10% tariffs,” NRF Vice President for Supply Chain and Customs Policy Jonathan Gold said, in a release. “We also continue to see more and more sectoral tariffs impacting a wider scope of products. Retailers have stocked up as much as they can ahead of tariff increases, but the uncertainty of U.S. trade policy is making it impossible to make the long-term plans that are critical to future business success.

“These tariffs and disruptions to the supply chain are adding costs that will ultimately lead to higher prices for American consumers.”

A federal appeals court in August ruled against President Donald Trump’s use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose tariffs, but left them in place while the ruling is under fast-track appeal to the Supreme Court.