Trans-Pacific container rates rally despite trade war’s effects

Container rates from Asia to the United States got another bump this week ahead of a holiday in China and reconfiguring of vessel schedules by ocean lines.

The Freightos Baltic Index showed Asia-U.S. West Coast rates continuing to rise with an increase of 25% to $2,163 per forty foot equivalent unit as of Sept. 10. Asia-U.S. East Coast prices were up 20% to $3,241 per FEU.

“These increases still put prices at about a third of their levels a year ago,” said Freightos (NASDASQ: CRGO) research chief Judah Levine in a note, “but may hold for now on some bump in demand in the lead up to Golden Week – though overall container demand into the U.S. is trending down – and increases in canceled services and blanked sailings.”

Gemini service partners Maersk (OTC: AMKBY) and Hapag-Lloyd (FRA: HLAG.DE) this week extended the three-week blanking of their TP9/WC6 Trans-Pacific service to a full suspension through the fourth quarter of this year. The direct service connecting Xiamen, China to Long Beach with a stopover in South Korea’s Port of Busan was launched in June.