Dubai’s DP World to develop Montreal container terminal

The Montreal Port Authority (MPA) and the Canadian arm of Dubai’s DP World announced that they have entered into a Joint Development Agreement to develop a new container terminal that will add 1.15 million twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs) to the port’s annual handling capacity.
The terminal is part of the Contrecoeur expansion project that includes two ship berths, a railyard, and other facilities to be located 25 miles upstream from Montreal on the St. Lawrence River.
Contrecoeur will be DP World’s sixth port facility in Canada, joining Fraser Surrey, Nanaimo, Prince Rupert, and Vancouver in the west, and Saint John in the east.
DP World’s Canadian unit is itself a joint venture of the Dubai company and Canadian investor La Caisse.
Construction is scheduled to begin in 2027, with the terminal opening in 2030.
The MPA and DP World will finalize the terminal’s design as well as the terms of the construction and operating contract in the coming months, the partners said in a release, which includes a 40-year operating agreement.
The in-water construction is being handled by the joint venture CTCGP of Canadian construction companies Pomerleau and Aecon.
The terminal will feature on-dock rail connecting to the national networks of both CN and CPKC.
“The agreement with DP World here in Canada marks a decisive step in realizing the Port of Montreal expansion project in Contrecoeur,” said Julie Gascon, president and chief executive, Montreal Port Authority, in the release. “By leveraging innovation, sustainability, and the expertise of a world-class partner, we are strengthening the Port of Montreal’s strategic role as an economic engine for Quebec and Canada.
Montreal handled 1.46 million TEUs in 2024, a decrease of 4.8% y/y.
“This project is designed not only to meet the growing need for business diversification but also to create long-term value by supporting Canadian economic sovereignty as global trade evolves. We are a maritime nation, and the future of international commerce will pass through our ports.”
“The Contrecœur terminal will serve as a true economic engine for Quebec and Eastern Canada—creating thousands of jobs during construction and driving long-term prosperity through expanded trade capacity,” said Doug Smith, CEO of DP World in Canada, in the release. “This project will not only strengthen the region’s position in global commerce but also deliver lasting benefits for local communities and businesses.”
Find more articles by Stuart Chirls here.
