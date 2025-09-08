Dubai’s DP World to develop Montreal container terminal

The Montreal Port Authority (MPA) and the Canadian arm of Dubai’s DP World announced that they have entered into a Joint Development Agreement to develop a new container terminal that will add 1.15 million twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs) to the port’s annual handling capacity.

The terminal is part of the Contrecoeur expansion project that includes two ship berths, a railyard, and other facilities to be located 25 miles upstream from Montreal on the St. Lawrence River.

Contrecoeur will be DP World’s sixth port facility in Canada, joining Fraser Surrey, Nanaimo, Prince Rupert, and Vancouver in the west, and Saint John in the east.

DP World’s Canadian unit is itself a joint venture of the Dubai company and Canadian investor La Caisse.