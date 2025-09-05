Trump nominates pair for Federal Maritime Commission

President Trump has nominated Florida’s former Secretary of Commerce and the head of that state’s public-private investment program to fill the pair of commissioner vacancies at the Federal Maritime Commission.

Laura DiBella, currently a government affairs advisor with Tallahassee law firm Adams and Reese, was nominated to succeed former FMC Chairman Louis Sola for a term expiring June 30, 2028.

Also nominated was attorney Robert Harvey, president and executive director of the Florida Opportunity Fund, to succeed Carl Bentzel for a term expiring June 30, 2029. Bentzel was named president of the National Association of Waterfront Employers following the completion of his term in December, 2024.

The FMC, which regulates U.S. ocean shipping, is in the spotlight as the Trump administration has made the revitalization of the American maritime sector a top priority.