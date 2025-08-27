Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
Gulf Coast ports post mixed July results: Houston, New Orleans up, Corpus Christi down

Container volumes climb at Houston and New Orleans, while Corpus Christi declines

Port Houston handled 392,829 twenty-foot equivalent units in July, a 21% increase compared to the same month in 2024. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)
Key Takeaways:

  • Port Houston saw significant growth in July 2025, with a 21% increase in TEUs handled compared to July 2024, driven by strong container imports and exports.
  • The Port of New Orleans also experienced growth in July 2025, with a 16% increase in TEUs and a 17% rise in breakbulk tonnage, boosted by copper imports.
  • Port Corpus Christi saw an overall decrease in freight in July 2025, primarily due to a significant drop in crude oil exports.
  • Despite the Corpus Christi decline, other Texas ports experienced positive growth, highlighting varied performance across the Gulf Coast.
Cargo flow remained constant at ports in Houston and New Orleans, but slowed slightly in  Corpus Christi, Texas, due to less outbound shipments of crude oil during the month of July.

Port Houston sees strong container gains

Port Houston handled 392,829 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in July, a 21% increase compared to the same month in 2024.

Container imports totaled 210,933 TEUs, up 24% year-over-year, while loaded exports rose 19% to 187,367 TEUs. Port officials noted exports, driven largely by resins, have steadily grown throughout the year.

Through the first seven months of 2025, Port Houston moved 2.56 million TEUs, a 6% year-over-year increase.

“July’s volume performance reflects our port’s commitment to providing a low-cost, high-service, low-risk gateway and demonstrates that our customers are trusting us with their cargo during these uncertain times,” Charlie Jenkins, Port Houston CEO, said in a statement.

General cargo volumes at the port’s public terminals rose 10% year-to-date. Steel imports surged 41% in July to 520,309 short tons and are up 8% so far this year, totaling 2.7 million short tons. Overall tonnage across public facilities reached 32.6 million short tons through July, a 6% increase from 2024.

Vessel calls rose 3% year-over-year in July to 684, while barge calls increased 6% to 355.

Port of New Orleans grows containers, breakbulk cargo

The Port of New Orleans reported handling 42,061 TEUs in July, up 16% year-over-year. Breakbulk tonnage rose 17% to 80,515 short tons.

Spokeswoman Kimberly Curth said copper imports—both breakbulk and containerized—have been a key driver of growth this year.

Top exports include plastic resins, chemicals, and synthetic rubber. Imports were led by chemicals, coffee, wood products, heavy machinery, and equipment. Steel and natural rubber topped the list of breakbulk commodities.

Corpus Christi crude oil exports slump

The Port of Corpus Christi recorded 16.4 million tons of total freight in July, down 8% year-over-year. Crude oil exports fell 13% to 9.4 million tons, while crude imports dropped 28% to 532,319 tons.

Petroleum shipments climbed 8% to 5.5 million tons, and dry bulk cargo rose 14% to 617,230 tons. However, chemical bulk cargo declined 12% to 239,783 tons, and bulk grain shipments tumbled 60% to 108,603 tons.

The port handled 418 barge calls in July, up 4% year-over-year, while ship calls declined 9% to 187.

Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney is a Texas-based journalist who covers cross-border trade, logistics and supply chains for FreightWaves. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in English in 1998. Mahoney has more than 20 years experience as a journalist, working for newspapers in Maryland and Texas. Contact nmahoney@freightwaves.com