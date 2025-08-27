Gulf Coast ports post mixed July results: Houston, New Orleans up, Corpus Christi down

Cargo flow remained constant at ports in Houston and New Orleans, but slowed slightly in Corpus Christi, Texas, due to less outbound shipments of crude oil during the month of July.

Port Houston sees strong container gains

Port Houston handled 392,829 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in July, a 21% increase compared to the same month in 2024.

Container imports totaled 210,933 TEUs, up 24% year-over-year, while loaded exports rose 19% to 187,367 TEUs. Port officials noted exports, driven largely by resins, have steadily grown throughout the year.

Through the first seven months of 2025, Port Houston moved 2.56 million TEUs, a 6% year-over-year increase.