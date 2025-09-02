Ocean rates unchanged even as freight volumes decline

Container rates on the benchmark trans-Pacific were essentially unchanged in the latest week as freight volumes fell on most major trade routes, testing carriers’ plans for general rate increases.

Rates from Asia to U.S. West Coast ports were stable at $1,700 per forty foot equivalent unit (FEU) and $2,700 per FEU to East Coast ports, according to the Freightos Baltic Index for the week ending August 29.

”Daily rates to start this week, though, jumped up $400- $500 per FEU on both lanes, possibly reflecting carrier attempts at introducing September GRIs (general rate increases,” wrote Judah Levine, head of research for Freightos (NASDAQ: CRGO). “Demand, space and rate trends of the last few weeks suggest it will be difficult for carriers to push these rate bumps through, though more blanked sailings are being announced as Golden Week approaches.”

Golden Week, Oct. 1-8, is a public holiday in China and a slack period for shipping.