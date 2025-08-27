EU-US pact to steady trans-Atlantic trade, forwarder says — with one exception

The eagerly awaited official framework for the EU-U.S. trade truce has been released, signaling a halt in the escalating tensions that have burdened trans-Atlantic trade, and should help steady container flows, said forwarder Kuehne & Nagel.

While not yet legally enforceable, the agreement maintains the 15% tariff on most European Union exports to the U.S. and the 27.5% duty on automobiles. These tariffs will remain in place until Brussels implements reciprocal tariff reductions on a wide array of American industrial and agricultural products.

For container shipping, the implications are significant but nuanced, said Paolo Montrone, global head of trade, Sea Logistics, for Swiss-based K&N (OTC: KHNGY).

“In the near term, cargo flows on core EU–U.S. lanes should stabilize, particularly for pharmaceuticals, industrial goods, and agricultural commodities spared from further escalation,” Montrone wrote in a note to customers. “This could bring more predictable volumes to carriers serving the North Europe–U.S. East Coast and Gulf routes.”