Tariff clarity can’t shore up falling ocean container rates

Container rates on the all-important Asia-to-U.S. trade routes continue to trend downward following a July surge fueled by shippers frontloading imports ahead of tariff increases.

Another 90-day extension of the tariff truce between China and the United States into November likely won’t stimulate another import surge, said shipping consultant Freightos, in an update.

The tariff pause wasn’t driven solely by economic demands; FreightWaves has learned that the information technology systems of U.S. Customs and Border Protection has been unable to keep up pace with the increased data requirements resulting from the on-again, off-again swings in U.S. tariff and trade policies.

“Tariffs meant to be reduced or removed on many types of goods are still being collected as implementation conditions still need to be fulfilled or details of the deals are still being hammered out,” said Freightos (NYSE: CRGO) research chief Judah Levine, in a note. “These implementation lags mean it will take longer to see if the tariff changes impact freight volumes and rates.”