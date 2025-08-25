Vast forwarding network helps DP World see surge in first-half profit

Global port operator DP World said first-half revenue and earnings climbed on container volume more than 5% higher than a year ago.

Revenue grew by 20.4% year-on-year to $11.2 billion from $9.3 billion, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) surged 21.4% to $3.03 billion from $2.5 billion.

Worldwide container volume through the company’s ports and terminals increased 5.6% to 45.4 million twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs) for the period ending June 30.

Dubai-based DP World operates in more than 75 countries and has total container handling capacity of in excess of 102 million TEUs, or better than 9% of global port container throughput. Since 2018 it has acquired a half-dozen non-vessel operating common carriers (NVOCCs), giving it freight-forwarding capabilities at 300 locations covering 90% of global trade lanes.