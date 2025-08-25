Vast forwarding network helps DP World see surge in first-half profit

Global port operator DP World said first-half revenue and earnings climbed on container volume more than 5% higher than a year ago.
Revenue grew by 20.4% year-on-year to $11.2 billion from $9.3 billion, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) surged 21.4% to $3.03 billion from $2.5 billion.
Worldwide container volume through the company’s ports and terminals increased 5.6% to 45.4 million twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs) for the period ending June 30.
Dubai-based DP World operates in more than 75 countries and has total container handling capacity of in excess of 102 million TEUs, or better than 9% of global port container throughput. Since 2018 it has acquired a half-dozen non-vessel operating common carriers (NVOCCs), giving it freight-forwarding capabilities at 300 locations covering 90% of global trade lanes.
While DP World does not own container terminals in the United States, it is the operator of Fairview Container Terminal at Canada’s Port of Prince Rupert, a key gateway for international shipments moving to the U.S. Midwest via Canadian Pacific Railway. Fairview tonnage through July was 5.15 million metric tons, up from 4.69 million tons for the same period in 2024.
The company’s container volume through the Americas/Australia region grew 7.9% to 6.87 million TEUs in the first half of the year.
EBITDA margin improved to 27% from 26.8% y/y.
Pre-tax earnings (EBIT) rose to $1.9 billion from $1.5 billion, while profit soared to $960 million from $570 million.
“Ongoing geopolitical tensions, the continued closure of the Red Sea route, and rising uncertainty around global trade tariffs have caused significant disruption across the industry,” said DP World Group Chairman and Chief Executive Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, in a statement accompanying the earnings release. “Despite these challenges, our strategy of delivering integrated end-to-end solutions and operating critical infrastructure in key markets has allowed us to continue supporting cargo owners to move their freight and to deliver a strong set of results.”
