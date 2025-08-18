Key LA-Long Beach truck, rail metrics unfazed by record container surge

Record-setting container volumes failed to flummox local trucking at the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach in July.

The busiest U.S. import gateway complex said marine terminal fluidity remained stable, with relatively low dwell times for both truck and rail cargo in the face of surging frontloaded volumes and tariff-twisted fluctuations in seaport traffic.

Local truck dwell averaged 2.87 days, solidly within this past year’s range of 2.55 to 3.25 days, according to monthly data compiled by the Pacific Merchant Shipping Association. That compared favorably with the average of 2.81 days in July 2024, “and continues to reflect adequate trucking capacity and efficient coordination between terminal operators, drayage providers, and cargo owners,” the PMSA said.

The numbers bear out commentary earlier this year by Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka, who said that his port had capacity to spare even during a run-up in container volume.