Xeneta expands into global carrier performance with eeSea acquisition

Xeneta AS has acquired maritime and supply chain data company eeSea, the latest deal in a year marked by a number of high-profile acquisitions in the freight analytics business and broader supply chain services.

No terms were disclosed.

Adding eeSea’s global schedule, transit time and reliability data to Xeneta’s freight rate data will enable cargo-owner procurement teams to manage contracts and suppliers based on service levels, and not just cost, Xeneta said in a release.

“Today marks a key milestone for Xeneta; coming together with eeSea, and combining our data and skills, furthers our shared mission to bring transparency and efficiency to how ocean freight is bought and sold,” said Patrik Berglund, chief executive of Oslo-based Xeneta, in the release. “Our combined data sources and coverage will provide customers with more actionable intelligence to control freight spend, as well as delivery reliability.”