Past is prologue: Rising container volumes portend falling rates

As Shakepeare may have put it, when it comes to container shipping, the past, very much, is prologue.

So while the busiest U.S. ports hailed tariff-averse volume records in July, that elation was short-lived as container rates continue to fall on demand apparently sated by frontloading.

Market average rates on the benchmark trans-Pacific trade from the Far East to U.S. West Coast ports were just above $2,000 per forty foot equivalent unit for the week ending August 13, consultant Xeneta said in an update, the lowest it has been since the end of 2023, as the Red Sea crisis was unfolding.

That compares to $2,098 for the week ending August 6.