Intermodal veteran Cannizzaro to OCEMA carriers group as deputy executive director 

Ocean lines forum operates largest single-provider chassis pool 

Stuart Chirls
(Photo: FreightWaves/Jim Allen)
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Rob Cannizzaro was appointed as the new deputy executive director of the Ocean Carrier Equipment Management Association (OCEMA), effective August 1.
  • Cannizzaro brings extensive experience in port, terminal, and ocean carrier operations, as well as consulting and leadership roles within intermodal transportation organizations.
  • OCEMA is an association of 10 international ocean common carriers focused on operational and safety matters related to intermodal freight transportation in the U.S.
  • He will report to OCEMA's executive director, Jeffrey Lawrence.
The Ocean Carrier Equipment Management Association (OCEMA) announced that Rob Cannizzaro was named as deputy executive director, effective August 1.

Washington-based OCEMA is an association of 10 international ocean common carriers that provides a forum for its members to discuss operational, safety, and related matters pertaining to the intermodal transportation of ocean freight within the U.S. Its subsidiary, United Intermodal Enterprises, LLC (UIE LLC), owns the South Atlantic Chassis Pool, the largest fully interoperable single provider chassis pool in the U.S. 

Rob Cannizzaro

Cannizzaro most recently served as principal advisor at Cannizzaro Intermodal Advisors LLC, which consults on global containerized freight transportation. Prior to that, he was chief operating officer at the Intermodal Association of North America (IANA), the intermodal transportation trade group, where he led operations and business development, including industry technology products and services. 

Cannizzaro also spent more than 25 years in port, terminal, and ocean carrier operations as an executive with Virginia International Terminals, CMA CGM, and Hamburg Sud. In 2024, he was appointed by Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to serve on the Advisory Committee on Supply Chain Competitiveness and also serves on the board of the Containerization and Intermodal Institute. 

He reports to Jeffrey Lawrence, OCEMA executive director.

Stuart Chirls

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.