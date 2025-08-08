Nothing can stop falling trans-Pacific container rates: Analyst

Ocean container spot rates on the benchmark Far East-U.S. route moderated their steep declines that saw an average 53% drop since June to destinations on the East and West coasts.

The latest update from shipping consultant Xeneta has market average spot rates from the Far East to U.S. West Coast at $2,098 per forty foot equivalent unit (FEU), down 3% from July 31, and $3,311 to the East Coast, 9% lower in that time.

Those declines compared to a 62% decrease to the West Coast since June 1, and 53% to the East Coast since June 15, after falling a further 9% since June 31, to $2,015 per FEU.

“Carriers have taken action to arrest the plummeting average spot rates on the trans-Pacific trade to the U.S. West Coast through strong capacity management, with blanked sailings now almost double the level in mid-June,” said Peter Sand, Xeneta chief analyst, in a research note.