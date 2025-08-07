Maersk raises guidance on higher Q2 volumes 

Maersk said second quarter container volumes were 4.2% higher from the same period a year ago, and raised its forecast for full-year earnings.

A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S, parent company of the world’s second-largest shipping line, reported revenue grew 2.8% in the quarter ended June 30 to $13.1 billion from $12.8 billion a year ago. Operating earnings (EBIT) fell to $845 million from $963 million.

Ocean revenue rose to $8.57 billion from $8.37 billion. EBITDA was $1.44 billion from $1.41, and EBIT came in at $229 million, down from $470 million.

Copenhagen-based Maersk (OTC: AMKBY) cited geopolitical uncertainty and continued rate pressure for weaker profit, but noted continued strong results in marine terminals, volume growth in ocean shipping, and increased profitability in logistics & services. It said all segments were benefiting from continued operational improvements and lower costs.