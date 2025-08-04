Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
China trade fight weakens Matson earnings

U.S.-flag carrier income, earnings lower in Q2

Stuart Chirls
The 2,700-TEU Matson Matsonia. (Photo: Matson)
Key Takeaways:

  • Matson's Q2 2025 earnings were negatively impacted by U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods, resulting in lower revenue and net income compared to Q2 2024.
  • While trans-Pacific trade showed signs of recovery after an April tariff pause, volumes remained below the previous year's levels, with a significant 14.6% drop in China volumes.
  • Despite lower year-over-year Q2 results, Matson raised its full-year ocean transportation operating income guidance, although it's projected to be lower than 2024.
  • Matson anticipates a "meaningfully lower" Q3 2025 compared to the same period last year due to trade and tariff volatility and a muted peak shipping season; the company also ceased shipping lithium-ion battery-powered electric vehicles due to safety concerns.
Matson said earnings were hit by U.S. tariffs on China and said that an expected recovery of trans-Pacific trade won’t equal year-ago volumes.

The U.S.-flag carrier (NYSE: MATX) reported revenue for the second quarter ended June 30 totaled $830.5 million compared with $847.4 million for the same period in 2024. Net income fell to $94.7 million, or $2.92 per diluted share, from $113.2 million, or $3.31 per diluted share a year ago.

Operating income was $113.0 million from $124.6 million y/y, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) declined to $163.6 million versus $171.5 million in the year-ago quarter.

Freight rates were modestly higher in the quarter y/y.

The Honolulu-based company said ocean transportation income was lower year-over-year due to China volumes that fell 14.6%. Demand rebounded following the April tariff pause between China and the U.S., while shifting trade flows boosted container volumes outside of China higher than in the first quarter. 

Hawaii and Alaska volumes were higher y/y.

SONAR chart shows recovery of eastbound China-U.S. container volumes in the second quarter.

Chairman and Chief Executive Matt Cox in a release said that the company was raising its full-year ocean transportation operating income guidance higher than it provided in May, but moderately lower than the level achieved in the prior year. 

Third quarter results are expected to be “meaningfully lower” from a year ago on trade and tariff volatility, as well as the expectation of a “muted” peak shipping season.

Also this week, Matson in a letter to customers said it would no longer ship electric vehicles powered by lithium-ion batteries due to increasing safety concerns. The carrier is an established carrier of roll-on roll-off cargo to Hawaii and Alaska, and hauled 30,000 vehicles in 2024.

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.