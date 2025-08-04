China trade fight weakens Matson earnings

Matson said earnings were hit by U.S. tariffs on China and said that an expected recovery of trans-Pacific trade won’t equal year-ago volumes.

The U.S.-flag carrier (NYSE: MATX) reported revenue for the second quarter ended June 30 totaled $830.5 million compared with $847.4 million for the same period in 2024. Net income fell to $94.7 million, or $2.92 per diluted share, from $113.2 million, or $3.31 per diluted share a year ago.

Operating income was $113.0 million from $124.6 million y/y, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) declined to $163.6 million versus $171.5 million in the year-ago quarter.

Freight rates were modestly higher in the quarter y/y.