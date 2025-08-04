Panama ports sales challenge could turn into Trump win

Panama’s comptroller general has asked the country’s supreme court to review CK Hutchison’s contract to operate the ports of Balboa and Cristobal.

Hutchison of Hong Kong (0001.HK) operates the maritime centers through its Panama Ports subsidiary as part of an agreement signed in 1997, and extended in 2023 for another 25 years.

The move comes after Beijing said it could block the $23 billion sale of Hutchison’s 43 marine terminals to U.S.-based investor BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) and Mediterranean Shipping Co. of Switzerland, on anti-trust grounds unless a Chinese business, thought to be state-run shipping giant Cosco, was cut in on the deal.

Panama in the two cases filed July 30 wants the high court to cancel the contract as unconstitutional.