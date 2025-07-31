Why a French shipping magnate with US ties is interested in China-owned port terminals

French container line CMA CGM could purchase port container terminals being sold by HK Hutchison of Hong Kong, a company executive said.

“It’s very important for the industry, and it’s important for us as a major player in this sector,” CMA CGM Chief Financial Officer Ramon Fernandez said during the company’s earnings presentation this week. “We are present in 65 terminals around the world so we are following this operation very closely and are naturally interested in participating.”

The Marseilles-based company, which is controlled by the Saade family, is the world’s third-largest container carrier and also operates dozens of terminals of its own, including seven in the United States.

Chief Executive Rodolphe Saade was in the Oval Office in March when President Donald Trump announced a wide-ranging initiative to rejuvenate the domestic maritime sector. Saade at the time said his company would invest $20 billion over four years in U.S. shipping.