Savannah containers post best FY since pandemic

The Georgia Ports Authority moved 5.7 million twenty foot equivalent container units (TEUs) in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 8.6% or 450,000 TEUs compared to the previous fiscal year.
The fiscal period ending June 30 was the Port of Savannah’s second-busiest year on record, after the pandemic year of FY2022, when GPA handled 5.76 million TEUs.
“Georgia Ports continues to grow U.S. East Coast market share and with the shifting trade patterns in Asia and India, that bodes well for our future,” said Griff Lynch, president and chief executive of Georgia Ports, in a release.
Savannah’s volume grew at a 4.5% compound annual growth rate for fiscal year-to-date compared to 2016, ahead of the 2.7% increase for the entire U.S. container port market.
Savannah moved 410,400 TEUs in June as GPA terminals averaged more than 475,000 TEUs per month in the fiscal year. March, April and May each totaled more than 500,000 TEUs.
The Port of Brunswick ro-ro hub handled 870,775 units of autos and heavy equipment in FY2025, unchanged from the record 2024 fiscal year.
The authority will start construction in the current fiscal year on the new $100 million Colonels Island Berth 4, slated to open in 2027.
In the past decade, Georgia ports have completed $3.2 billion in infrastructure projects and over the next ten years, GPA plans to invest another $4.5 billion in capacity improvements, including five big ship berths in the next eight years. Two big ship berths are currently being upgraded in Ocean Terminal, and will be ready 2027-2028. Three big ship berths are planned for Savannah Container Terminal from 2030-2034.
In fiscal 2025, GPA completed $470 million in projects, including:
- Brunswick: Roll-on/Roll-off expansion that added 640,000 square feet of warehousing in support of processing autos and heavy equipment, and 122 acres of ro/ro storage.
- Savannah: Garden City Terminal Warehouse to streamline Customs inspections by doubling warehouse space and expanding refrigerated cargo capabilities.
- Savannah: Eight new ship-to-shore cranes, the largest on the U.S. East Coast.
Also in fiscal year 2025, the GPA Board approved an additional $472 million for new projects, including:
- Brunswick: Colonels Island Southside Rail Phase 1
- Doubles rail capacity from five to 10 trains per week. Increases port’s annual rail capacity from 150,000 autos to more than 340,000.
- Brunswick: Colonels Island Berth 4
- Adding a fourth berth for ro/ro cargo to meet growing demand.
- Savannah: Ocean Terminal Redevelopment
- Will add annual capacity of 1.5 million TEUs, and a highway overpass to Route 17, designed to keep terminal truck traffic from impacting local neighborhoods.
Find more articles by Stuart Chirls here.
Related coverage:
Maersk raises guidance on higher Q2 volumes
Container rates unmoved by latest tariff deadline
Shipbuilder sued by owner, operator of ship in deadly Baltimore bridge collapse