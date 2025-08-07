Savannah containers post best FY since pandemic

The Georgia Ports Authority moved 5.7 million twenty foot equivalent container units (TEUs) in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 8.6% or 450,000 TEUs compared to the previous fiscal year.

The fiscal period ending June 30 was the Port of Savannah’s second-busiest year on record, after the pandemic year of FY2022, when GPA handled 5.76 million TEUs.

“Georgia Ports continues to grow U.S. East Coast market share and with the shifting trade patterns in Asia and India, that bodes well for our future,” said Griff Lynch, president and chief executive of Georgia Ports, in a release.

Savannah’s volume grew at a 4.5% compound annual growth rate for fiscal year-to-date compared to 2016, ahead of the 2.7% increase for the entire U.S. container port market.