Supply chain disruptions feared as Air Canada prepares for strike

Air Canada has begun canceling long-haul international flights, which carry most of the airline’s cargo, in preparation for a planned work stoppage by flight attendants on Saturday, executives said Thursday.

The news conference in Toronto was cut short after union members walked in front of the stage with signs, such as “Unpaid work won’t fly,” critical of Air Canada’s negotiating position in stalled contract talks.

Air Canada (TSX: AC) will gradually suspend flights until all flights are grounded by Saturday morning. Dozens of flights will be canceled Thursday and by the end of Friday about 500 flights will be canceled, impacting more than 100,000 travelers.

“This will also impact our cargo operations and have consequences on the supply chain,” said Arielle Meloul-Wechsler, chief human resources and public affairs officer. Air Canada’s fleet of six Boeing 767-300 freighter aircraft will operate with modified schedules, a spokesman informed FreightWaves by email.