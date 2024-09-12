Air Canada labor dispute puts supply chains at risk

Air Canada joined business groups on Thursday in calling for the Canadian government to intervene to prevent a strike by the airline’s pilots that could start within days.

The nation’s flag carrier urged officials to order binding arbitration to resolve stalled contract talks between the company and its 5,200 unionized pilots, saying a potential strike would cause severe economic disruption for the country by halting air travel and delaying time-sensitive cargo shipments.

Last week, Air Canada announced contingency plans to wind down operations over three days if no deal is reached by Sunday so aircraft, passengers and crews aren’t stranded away from home.

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce, along with more than 90 industry trade associations, on Wednesday said in a letter that Labor Minister Steven MacKinnon should move quickly to avert a work stoppage as he did last month to end a dispute between freight railroads and labor. They too recommended the Liberal government impose binding arbitration if the parties fail to reach an agreement.



