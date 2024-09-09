Cargo shipments face delays if Air Canada pilots go on strike 

Air cargo shipments will be halted on Sept. 19 at Air Canada if pilots follow through on a threat to strike without a new labor deal.

The airline on Monday said it is finalizing contingency plans for a phased shutdown of most operations.

Talks between the company and the Air Line Pilots Association, representing more than 5,200 pilots at Air Canada (TSX: AC) and Air Canada Rouge, are stalled and the parties remain far apart on contract terms. Unless an agreement is reached by Sunday, either party may issue a 72-hour strike or lockout notice, which would trigger the carrier’s three-day wind-down plan.

“Air Canada believes there is still time to reach an agreement with our pilot group, provided ALPA moderates its wage demands which far exceed average Canadian wage increases,” said CEO Michael Rousseau in a statement. “We understand and apologize for the inconvenience this would cause our customers. However, a managed shutdown is the only responsible course available to us.”



