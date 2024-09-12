WestJet adopts new business model for freighter aircraft

Canadian airline WestJet has pivoted to offering other airlines and logistics companies the option of chartering its small fleet of Boeing 737-800 cargo jets to move goods after recently discontinuing scheduled cargo service because of weak demand.

WestJet Cargo on Tuesday issued a news release promoting its charter service in North America and Latin America utilizing Boeing 737-800 converted freighters. The cargo division said it introduced charter service in the fourth quarter of 2023, but this is the first time there has been any public announcement about freighter aircraft being available for long-term rental.

The announcement said WestJet’s cargo division has completed more than 40 charter flights since the product’s inception. Most of those flights are being conducted by two 737-800 freighters running between Montreal or Toronto and Orlando, Florida, according to data on flight tracking site Flightradar24.

FreightWaves broke the news last month hat WestJet had abandoned its scheduled freighter operation and put two of four Boeing 737-800 aircraft in storage one year after launching an all-cargo delivery business. WestJet has leased out the two remaining freighters on a dedicated basis to Cargojet and is flying daily for the Canadian cargo airline between Newark International Airport in New Jersey and Bermuda.



