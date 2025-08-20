Trump trade war on the trans-Pacific hits Zim Q2 profits

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. said profits plunged in the second quarter as President Donald Trump’s on-again off-again tariff fight with China led to lower trans-Pacific container volumes than a year ago.

The Haifa-based carrier (NYSE: ZIM) said net income for the three months ended June 30 was $24 million, down from $373 million in the second quarter of 2024, while diluted earnings per share of $.19 fell from $3.08.

Zim’s business model is heavily leveraged toward spot container rates on trans-Pacific routes from Asia to the United States, which have tumbled in the wake of President Donald Trump’s global trade reset.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) totaled $472 million, down 38% y/y. Operating income (EBIT) was $149 million, against $468 million. Adjusted EBIT was $149 million, compared to $488 million in the second quarter of 2024.