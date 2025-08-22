Trans-Pacific container rates fall to pre-Red Sea crisis levels

Benchmark container rates on the trans-Pacific trade from Asia to the U.S. West Coast fell to their lowest levels since the start of the Red Sea crisis, when Yemen-based Houthi rebels began attacking shipping in late 2023.

While the Houthis have resumed attacks on merchant vessels, leading most major container lines to write off a return to the Suez Canal route in 2026, Asia-West Coast ocean freight rates have also been battered by tariff pressures and too much tonnage, said analyst Judah Levine of Freightos (NASDAQ: CRGO) in a research note.

Levine noted that East Coast prices are also “within striking distance” of their pre-Red Sea levels.

Furthermore, rates falling back to levels last seen before the Red Sea crisis began – despite current ongoing attacks – suggest that carriers are still wrangling with overcapacity. “Spot market developments for Asia-Europe trade may also support the possibility that overcapacity is already impacting rates,” Levine wrote.