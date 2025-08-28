Tariffs pointing to historic import gap for U.S. container ports: Analyst

While inbound traffic through the top 10 ports registered a 3.2% improvement year-on-year, analysis by shipping consultant John McCown characterized the gains as temporary as U.S. tariffs hinder near-term trade flows across the globe.

“[July was] a temporary reprieve and was driven by frontloading to get goods in prior to additional tariffs going into effect in early August,” McCown wrote in a monthly update, noting the slight bounceback followed decreases of 8.3% in June and 6.6% in May.

“The trailing three-month figures continue to show inbound volume in a pronounced downtrend that has now been going on for six months. Outbound volume in July was down 0.3%, the fourth straight decline coming after decreases of 1.7% in June and 2.3% in May.

For the three months ending in July, inbound volume was down 3.7% and it has been in a consistent downward trend since the three months ending in January when it showed a 14.0% increase.”