Private investor, South Korean conglomerate partner on U.S. maritime initiative

In a significant move to bolster the maritime capabilities of the United States, Cerberus Capital Management and HD Hyundai have announced a partnership aimed at revitalizing the American ocean logistics sector.
The Cerberus Maritime investment strategy is set against the concerted efforts by the Trump administration to build up America’s maritime industrial base in shipping, naval defense, and shipbuilding.
The strategy particularly emphasizes modernizing ports and advancing maritime technologies, the companies said in a release, with a strong focus on revitalizing U.S. shipbuilding capabilities. This initiative, supported by investments in logistics infrastructure and strategic maritime assets, promises to strengthen the maritime defenses and industrial capacities of both the United States and its allied nations.
HD Hyundai (KRX: 267250), one of South Korea’s largest conglomerates with interests in shipbuilding, heavy machinery, and petroleum, will serve as the anchor investor and technical partner. The collaboration presents an opportunity for U.S. shipyards to leverage HD Hyundai’s digital maritime solutions, advancing technological capabilities and operational efficiency, and signals its long-term support for the future of U.S. and allied shipbuilding.
State-owned Korea Development Bank will facilitate as-yet unspecified investments into Cerberus Maritime strategy.
Cerberus previously was involved in the revitalization of Subic Bay shipyard in South Korea, transforming the former American naval base and environs from a distressed asset into a multi-functional facility for shipbuilding and logistics operations.
“We’re proud to announce this first-of-its-kind partnership that brings together the strengths of Cerberus and HD Hyundai to support this historic commitment to revitalizing the U.S. maritime sector,” said Cerberus Chief Executive Frank Bruno, in the release. “We believe our strategy can play an important role by bringing investments alongside operational and technical capabilities to high-impact opportunities.”
Hyundai builds containerships, tankers, ro-ro vessels, among its network of Asia shipyards. It posted $49 billion in revenue in 2024.
While questions have been raised about a foreign nation’s deep involvement in U.S. maritime infrastructure, industry insiders acknowledge it is badly needed as the domestic shipbuilding sector will require billions of dollars and extensive technical assistance over the 10 to 15 years required to compete on a global scale.
The partnership follows the high-profile maritime venture by Korea’s Hanwha Group (KRX: 000880), which recently announced plans to invest $5 billion in its shipyard operations in Philadelphia.
Hyundai sees the collaboration not only as support for the U.S. shipbuilding industry but also for growth opportunities for Korean shipbuilders.
“Leveraging our proven expertise and digital capabilities, HD Hyundai will support the modernization of U.S. shipbuilding and work with both nations to shape a new chapter in the global shipbuilding industry,” said HD Hyundai Executive Vice Chairman Chung Kisun, in the release.
The investment plans follow Seoul’s pledge to invest $150 billion in American shipbuilding.
Hanwha’s expansion plan includes increasing its U.S. shipyard’s capacity significantly, with projections of scaling production up to 20 vessels annually. This expansion will focus on critical areas such as the construction of oil and chemical tankers, LNG carriers, and modular ship blocks, positioning Philadelphia as a hub of shipbuilding innovation and capacity. As part of this project, Hanwha also intends to double its workforce in Philadelphia to 3,000, boosting employment in the region.
Hanwha also placed an order for 10 tankers from the Philadelphia plant.
Find more articles by Stuart Chirls here.
