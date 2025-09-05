Big fish getting better bite at trans-Pacific container spot rates

As September unfolds, ocean container rate storylines are diverging on the benchmark trans-Pacific trade, particularly to the United States.

Smaller shippers are paying more on the spot market, said consultant Xeneta, as bigger importers press carriers for lower prices.

The market average spot rate as of Sept. 4 from the Far East to the U.S. West Coast was $2,010 per forty foot equivalent unit, and $2,976 to the U.S. East Coast.

After consistently falling since June, the average spot rates for containers moving from the Far East to the U.S. West Coast and U.S. East Coast reversed that trend in September.